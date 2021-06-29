BOARDMAN — Construction is underway for a dog park in Boardman.
Boardman Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Torie Griggs said the park will be about an acre on Front Street at its intersection with Olsen Road.
The Boardman Community Development Association is paying for the park. The association uses enterprise zone funds to support community improvement initiatives that in the past have included homeowner incentives, wayfinding signs, broadband infrastructure and a disc golf course. The association holds meetings each year to gather input from community members.
"This has been a community want for probably the last five years," Griggs said.
She said the park will have a parking area that also can be used for the multi-use field next door. It will feature a "holding area" where dog owners can choose to enter an area for small dogs and an area for large dogs. Amenities will range from water drinking stations for the dogs to activities, such as rings to jump through, "doggy ladders" and platforms.
The park will be open to members of the public, including travelers who may be enticed to stop in Boardman.
"Their kids can stretch their legs at the splash park, their dogs can stretch their legs at the dog park and they can check out the SAGE Center," Griggs said.
The park will open once grass has been planted and grown thick enough, she said.
