PENDLETON — Umatilla County Commissioner-elect Dan Dorran signed a petition on Monday, Dec. 14, to plead guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and declared eligibility for a DUII diversion program that same day, according to court records.
Dorran then signed an agreement with the Umatilla County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to take part in the program, according to the records.
Dorran was arrested Sept. 26 for DUII and colliding with another vehicle in the city of Umatilla. No injuries were reported.
It has been nearly a month since Dorran pled not guilty in the Umatilla County Circuit Court to charges of DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and refusal to take a test for intoxicants.
Dorran declined to comment on this story.
A diversion program provides the option for people who have not had a drunken driving arrest in the past 15 years to get their charge dismissed without conviction or jail time.
To complete the program, one must pay the required diversion fees and restitution, complete an alcohol and drug abuse assessment and any recommended treatment, attend a victim impact panel as ordered by the court, not use alcohol or any other form of intoxicant unless otherwise specified by the court, keep the court-up-to-date on mailing address and, if ordered by the court, install and use an approved ignition interlock device in all their vehicles.
Dorran, a Republican, was elected to the nonpartisan Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, Position 3, on Nov. 3, taking home 54% of the vote, according to voting data from the Oregon Secretary of State.
He is to be sworn in on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Dorran’s next court appearance is a hearing for the diversion petition scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
