MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer is stepping off the job and into retirement.
Boedigheimer, 60, made the announcement Monday, Oct. 17. He has led the city’s police and dispatch department since April 2007. His last day as chief is Feb. 28, 2023.
"I'm happy for Doug," City Manager Linda Hall said, "but it's a tough loss to see him retire. He is one of the best police chiefs I've ever worked with. The improvement and drive forward he has made throughout the department, from detectives he has brought on to the case closure rate, has been remarkable. The department overall is at a higher standard now. The compassion he brings to policing has filtered through the department, including dispatchers. He's a great leader."
Boedigheimer is to retire after more than 27 years in law enforcement, including as chief of police for two other cities before Milton-Freewater.
In the past year, he was instrumental in planning the department’s new facility. For decades, the department has operated from city hall's cramped basement. Milton-Freewater hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 14 for the new police and dispatch station, 716 S. Columbia St., behind city hall.
Hall said the 7,600-square-foot building, funded by a bond and state grant, is to house 11 police officers, six emergency dispatchers and a code enforcement officer.
S&K Mountain Construction, Walla Walla, is set to begin work on the $8.4 million building soon. The project is expected to be completed in September 2023.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.