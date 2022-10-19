Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer in March 2021 talks about a sting operation. Boedigheimer, 60, announced on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, he is going to retire.

MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer is stepping off the job and into retirement.

Boedigheimer, 60, made the announcement Monday, Oct. 17. He has led the city’s police and dispatch department since April 2007. His last day as chief is Feb. 28, 2023.

