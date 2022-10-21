UMATILLA COUNTY — Hermiston High School’s on-track graduation rate is above the state average, while Pendleton schools lag behind the rest of the state in numerous areas.
The results are in the latest At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which the Oregon Department of Education released Thursday, Oct. 20. The profiles are dashboard summaries of how schools are doing, with data on attendance, student achievement and whether students are on-track to graduate.
Hermiston’s on-track graduation rate is 89%, while Pendleton’s is 76%. The state average is 83%. Hermiston’s on-time graduation rate is 88% and Pendleton’s again is 76%. The state average is 81%.
Pendleton expected the lower results“Everything is below where we should be,” Pendleton School District Superintendent Kevin Headings said about the report. “The feeling across the district and the nation is that these numbers can somewhat be expected. We went through two years of the pandemic, really two-and-a-half years, we’re still in it. Lack of attendance became almost normal through online distance learning. A lot of learning got lost, and our learning gaps in certain populations of students have increased.”
In all categories versus state averages, the Pendleton School District is behind.
Kindergarten through second grade attenders — students who attend more than 90% of school days — is 55%, 10% lower than the state average. Third grade English language arts scores are 30%, also 10% down from the state average. Those mark the two largest discrepancies between the Pendleton School District and Oregon at large.
“Attendance is a big issue, we need to continue to work on our attendance,” Headings explained. “Looking at the academics, we’re looking at third and fifth grade ELA scores as a benchmark. We’re looking to improve this year, then improve on it once more next year.”
Headings said he is committed to improvement.
“Making learning relevant to our high schoolers where they can see an end and a beginning and how that translates to careers is important,” he said. “What are we doing for our high school students to make their learning feel relevant?”
He said the district is spot on with money with its school-to-careers program.
“Right away students in their junior, senior years, they’re in classes and internships in businesses and trades where they can work to gain employment after high school.” he said.
And getting better begins in the classroom.
“We’ve all had that teacher in school that we wanted to be in their class,” he said. “They’re popular because they care about the student and they believe the student can succeed.”
Hermiston also has gaps to fillWhile Hermiston School District’s graduation rates exceed the state average, other areas are struggling.
K-2 regular attenders was 55%, same as Pendleton’s, its third grade English language arts is 33% and eighth grade mathematics is 23% compared to the state average of 27%.
Jerad Farley, director of elementary education for the Hermiston School District, said students, though, are performing at a rate on par with the rest of the state.
“This means that Hermiston students were not more adversely impacted by the pandemic than other students across the state of Oregon,” he said.
Still, he said he would like to see improvement in math, science, English language arts and English language proficiency assessment.
“Specifically, we have a gap in reading proficiency at the primary and intermediate grade levels,” he said.
Farley added the district’s “previous system for core English language arts instruction was not up to the task of supporting our teachers in helping our students become future-ready learners,” and the district has overhauled that instruction.
“Each year, we will layer in the pieces our teachers and students need to move forward,” Farley said. “This has begun with identifying the most comprehensive and critical standards to focus for instruction, creating an assessment system that allows teachers to monitor student acquisition of that content, amendments to our intervention systems to target the skills our students need additional support mastering and implementing an instructional framework that outlines strong pedagogical practice.”
Oregon schools reboundingOregon is experiencing a decline in averages as schools continue to emerge from the pandemic.
Oregon’s overall on-time graduation rate has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic, and the issue has reached the heights of Oregon’s gubernatorial race, with each of the candidates presenting a plan to drive up a state-wide average of 81% on-time graduation rate.
Still, the profile shows ninth-grade on-track data increased nine percentage points during the 2021-22 school year, which the education department means schools were able to support students as they reentered full-time, in-person instruction.”
“While we must continue to back students with the academic, social, emotional and mental health support they need, it’s encouraging to see the critical ninth-grade on-track numbers rise as students return to in-person instruction,” Colt Gill, ODOE director, stated in an Oct. 20 press release. “Daily in-person instruction helps students receive the close attention and support they need to learn and thrive. The more students can come to school, the more we can meet their individual needs and help them succeed.”
The Oregon education department also mentioned a statewide rebound in hiring staff, a decrease in class sizes, a decrease in attender rate and a decrease in college going rate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.