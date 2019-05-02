The Pendleton Downtown Association and the Pendleton Development Commission find themselves in very different places.
Both the association and the development commission’s advisory committee met Thursday, and while the former boasted about its recent achievements, the latter looked at ways to stave off its end.
At the association’s annual membership meeting at the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., Executive Director Wesley Murack said the association had grown to 87 members in 2018 and it was aiming to expand to 95-100 members this year.
He followed it up with another announcement: The Pendleton Downtown Association had followed up a $100,000 grant it got for the Rivoli Theater in 2017 with a larger grant that will go toward two facilities this year.
The nonprofit secured a $155,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization grant to help with renovation costs for the Vert and the old Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge.
Murack said both buildings were a big part of Pendleton’s arts and entertainment scene, and their respective renovations were the type of projects the association wanted to help out.
“They represent something that was built here in Pendleton,” he said.
Part of the money will go toward assisting in restoring the exterior stairs to the Vert, an auditorium built in the 1930s that mostly acts as the main venue for the Oregon East Symphony today.
Symphony Executive Director J.D. Kindle said years of wear and tear and winter saltings have caused patrons to complain about the stairway's condition and created a tripping hazard.
“One fall could close the Vert,” he said.
The money will help fund fixing both the steps and access ramps.
The rest of the grant will go toward the Pendleton Elks Lodge, which was long used by the fraternal organization before it vacated the building in 2017.
Lance Leonnig of Portland bought the 14 S.E. Third St. building in January, rechristened it The Lodge, and turned it into a bar and performance venue.
The Lodge held its first show in April, but the 24,000-square-foot building is still under renovation.
Leonnig said the grant will help pay for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which only covers about 30% of the building currently.
Besides the grant announcement, Murack also revealed the winners for the association’s inaugural “Best of Downtown” awards, a program meant to bolster traffic for member businesses.
This year’s winners included Moe Pho as “Best New Business,” Pendleton Underground Tours for “Best Customer Service,” and OMG! Burgers & Brews for “Best Restaurant, Tavern, or Bar.”
The “black hole”
Later that afternoon, Murack attended an advisory committee meeting for the Pendleton Development Commission, where members talked about how to take advantage of the urban renewal district’s waning lifespan.
The district is set to expire in 2023, and it's only spent $5 million compared to the $33.5 million in maximum indebtedness it planned for when the district started.
The committee invited urban renewal consultant Elaine Howard to sit in on the meeting, and she gave members three options to make the best use of their remaining time: market the development commission’s existing programs more aggressively, hire a project manager that can act as a guide for the development project, or have the city begin acquiring blighted buildings and renovating them itself.
Charles Denight, the executive director of the development commission, has frequently met with building owners about renovating their facilities.
Denight said he runs into problems when building owners start considering all the time, effort, money and risk it takes to renovate a building and all they can see is a “black hole.”
And while some local developers like Al Plute have had success in restoring historic buildings for modern use, Denight said most building owners don’t have a background in real estate development.
For those unfamiliar with the development process, Howard suggested the city hire an in-house project manager that could help owners through the development process.
But if the private sector is still unwilling to develop, Howard said the city could take it a step further and start buying prominent blighted buildings and restoring them with public money.
“Sometimes, to create momentum, you have to step in and be active,” she said.
While the city might receive criticism for competing with private developers, Howard said cities buying buildings to renovate themselves has a track record of success in some Oregon cities.
The committee was also interested in honing in on fixing Pendleton’s blighted homes and reviewed housing programs instituted by other urban renewal districts.
The committee liked a proposal from Denight for a home rehab loan program.
Under Denight’s concept, the city would conduct annual inspections following the renovation. Following each successful inspection, the homeowner would have 20% of their loan forgiven, up to the entire amount of the loan.
Regardless of the tack it takes, Howard said the city and development commission needs to be intentional and concise about what it wants for the urban renewal district going forward, especially if it extends its lifespan.
The district is funded through tax increment financing, a process where the property tax rate is “frozen” within the district, and the development commission gets all the revenue earned on top of the frozen rate.
Howard said the commission could elect to let the current district sunset and then start over from scratch with a new tax rate.
But the city could also extend the current district by simply passing an amendment that pushes out the end date.
Although the city could do this unilaterally, Howard recommended the city meet with all the other taxing districts that are affected by urban renewal and talk it over with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.