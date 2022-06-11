PENDLETON — She smeared a dash of blue face paint on her hand and with her brush she dipped into the blue like a painter with a palette.
Andrea Wabaunsee, stage name Tatiana Rexia, leaned in front of the mirror and applied the makeup on the canvas of her cheeks, getting ready for Let ‘Er Drag — a first-of-its kind drag show Friday night, June 10, at Electric Sundown in Pendleton. At least 150 people packed the venue for the show.
"Mostly on stage I'm a female demon or genderless demon just because most of my drag is centered from my dark mind, especially as a child growing up being transgender and not being able to say that," Wabaunsee said. "It's kind of a lot so I keep it bottled up and paint it on my body."
Her drag family considers her mother, a title and duty she takes with serious and admirable care.
"It's a lot of responsibility, especially when someone is in a situation where they don't feel wanted publicly with the person they care for," Wabaunsee said. "So I just need to be there like my drag mother was there for me."
Nine drag queens from Pasco, which has had an active drag scenes for many years, came to Pendleon to perform in the show, which also included some locals. Among the group was Brandon Granberry, Karisma and Sugar Woodward and performers only going by their stage names, including Katana.
Granberry and Katana helped each other dress for the show, listened to music together and made fun of each other.
"I'm from the backwoods of North Carolina," Granberry said. "Oh yeah, where real KKK members lived, that kind of backwoods. But I got out of
Katana reflected on her upbringing, moving from one place to another with her mother, while she was in the fog of an abusive relationship. But as Katana glided onto the stage, her persona lit up with vibrant colors. The audience screamed with joy.
"It's sort of like popping a balloon," Wabaunsee said of the exhilaration and liberation of bursting through the seams of their personal to their stage identity. "It's loud, crazy and a relief after."
