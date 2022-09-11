PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade.
A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
Spectators from all around the area flocked to watch the and cheer as parade participants strolled, marched, rode on horseback or drove through the streets of Pendleton to the Round-Up Grounds.
Patti Hyatt, School to Careers coordinator at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, was out early the morning of Sept. 10 to find a good spot to watch the parade.
"This is my first Round-Up event because I've never been to a Round-Up," Hyatt said. "I'm from a small town ... So this is the biggest parade I've ever attended."
Hyatt, originally from Wenatchee, Washington, said she was excited to experience the Round-Up in it's entirety, as she'd been fielding questions on the Round-Up all week at the chamber.
"I have the same questions, too," she exclaimed. "We're going to everything this year so that I know what I'm talking about in the future."
Hyatt said she left like a child at Christmas.
"I'm super excited about Pendleton, and I'm just excited about seeing all the events, how it's all laid out, all the things people have been talking about," she said. "I'm going to get to actually experience it."
The unmistakable air of festivities filled the crowd with energy and excitement as calls of "Let 'er buck" hailed the passage of every float and horseback rider. Up and down the parade route, participants threw T-shirts to the crowd and showered children with candy.
Axton Martinez, 4 years old, of Pendleton said "the candy is my favorite" as he sat with his mother, Holly Marangi along the middle point of the parade route.
"The parade is always fun, we walk downtown, and enjoy the rodeo," Marangi said.
Fun and history filled the parade, which featured organizations such as the Blue Mountain A's, a local classic car restoration group driving Ford Model A's, and the Pendleton Mounted Band which started 100 or so years ago, according to Peter Walters, who played in the horse-mounted band during the parade.
"It went through the first few years of Round-Up, and then it took a hiatus," Walters explained. "On the 80th anniversary of the Round-Up some folks started it back up. The Mounted Band came back together for Round-Up on the 75th anniversary, and hasn't stopped participating since."
An eight-person committee now runs the band every year, which faces a hurdle most bands don't.
"It's always a challenge finding the right kind of horses," band member Emmett Moore said. "It's easier to find a musician and adapt it to a horse. You can't take a horseman that doesn't play an instrument and make a musician."
Addie Kilgore, 2022 Round-Up Queen, from Joseph, began her Round-Up journey on horseback, waving, smiling and leading cheers with the onlookers as she led the Round-Up court through the parade.
"I come every year," she said. "Pendleton is where we call home now."
Kilgore has been attending Round-Up since she was 3, when her grandfather would bring his Clydesdale horses, and they would ride in the Westward Ho! Parade every year.
"This year I'm looking forward to the run-in, but one thing that's super cool is the community that comes for Round-Up," Kilgore said.
She called the big event in the heart of Pendleton.
"Everything you get from the Pendleton Round-Up is insane," she said. "You feel like you're a part of the community."
