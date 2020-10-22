HERMISTON — Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place outside Hermiston on Oct. 19.
According to Sheriff Terry Rowan, Cuauthemoc Romero of Hermiston reported a little after 1 p.m. that he had been driving south on Westland Road near Triple M Trucking when what looked like a dark-colored BMW sport utility vehicle, possibly with two occupants, pulled up behind him and started shooting at him.
Rowan said when deputies arrived they saw damage to his pickup truck that appeared to be from a firearm, but were unable to recover any shell casings or ammunition from the scene.
The next day, the sheriff's office got a call from Riverpoint Farms stating that they had bullet holes in a building in the same area, and Rowan said the sheriff's office believes those holes were connected to the Oct. 19 shooting.
No one was reported injured in the incident. Rowan said they had a small bit of video footage from nearby that captured a charcoal gray SUV passing by that could be the suspect vehicle, but they do not have license plate information.
"It is still under investigation at this time," he said of the incident.
On the social media pages dedicated to finding Graciela Garcia, a Hermiston woman who went missing in November 2019, family members have listed a Cuauthemoc Romero Sanchez as Garcia's husband but the East Oregonian was not able to confirm if the person involved in the Oct. 19 incident is the same person.
