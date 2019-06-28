UMATILLA — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 82 Friday morning resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital and cited for following too closely.
According to Oregon State Police Sergeant Seth Cooney, Michael P. Coulson, 22, of Mattawa, Wash., was driving a red Nissan Rogue eastbound on Interstate 82 near milepost 2 when he struck the back of a commercial semi-truck driven by Edward T. Garduno, 70, of Thornton, Colo., shortly before 11 a.m.
After striking the truck, Coulson's vehicle traveled across the median into oncoming traffic on the westbound side, struck an orange construction barrel, traveled back to the eastbound side and stopped in the median.
"He narrowly missed a bus (on the westbound side)," Cooney said.
Coulson was transported with minor injuries to Good Shepherd Medical Center and was cited for following too closely.
Oregon State Police, Umatilla Police Department, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.