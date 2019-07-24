HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a call Tuesday for a parked vehicle on fire at 5:02 p.m. near the intersection of North Ott and West Walls Road. The cause is still under investigation.
The fire spread to surrounding grass and brush, and the car was fully engulfed in flames when UCFD1 arrived five minutes later. No one was injured, but the car was a total loss.
In the region, with the summer being dry, there is an increased amount of fuel — grass and brush — at risk of catching alight, said Lt.Matt Hodge of UFCD1.
“If someone pulls over to take a phone call, (they should) have a good awareness of where they’re parking vehicles,” Hodge said.
The National Fire Protection Association released data showing that between 2007 and 2011, U.S. fire departments responded to almost 230,000 vehicle fires per year. The fires are said to have caused over 1,400 civilian injuries and $1.4 billion in property damage every one of those years.
Last Thursday, the Pendleton Fire Department responded to a Ford Ranger truck that broke into flames outside an auto shop on South West Court Avenue.
Aside from mindful parking, there are other steps people can take to reduce the risk of their cars going up in flames, and potentially threatening nearby people and structures.
“Most fires are due to the vehicles not being maintained,” said Shawn Penninger, Pendleton assistant fire chief and fire marshal.
Penninger said many vehicle fires in Pendleton involve semis.
Oil leaks, faulty exhaust components and worn-down brake cables can all pose a potential danger, both Penninger and Hodge said.
It’s also important, Penninger said, to keep your car out of the garage and away from houses if it appears to be overheating.
“My first recommendation,” Penninger said, “would be to have your vehicle maintained according to the manual.”
