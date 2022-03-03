PENDLETON — A customer at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range is partnering with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Interpath Laboratory to test out drone-assisted medical test delivery.
In a Feb. 22 press release, Spright, an Arizona UAS company, announced it was going to work with both entities to create a proof-of-concept drone delivery network between Interpath and the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Spright held its first test flight between Pendleton and Mission the week before the press release.
Spright and its partners assert that transferring delivery services from vehicles to drones will allow Interpath to deliver and receive lab specimens throughout the day and offer a greener alternative to gas-powered cars.
“Many communities located in remote or rural areas lack timely and convenient access to essential medical supplies and service,” Spright President Joe Resnik said in a statement.“We look forward to this proof-of-concept, showcasing drone delivery’s ability to solve many of health care’s existing access and efficiency challenges, while also improving patient care and experience.”
In the press release, Interpath President Tom Kennedy added a transition to drones could help his business save money while Yellowhawk CEO Aaron Hines said a successful drone program could improve health care services for the clinic’s patients.
“If this pilot program is successful and we are able to utilize this service, our patients have the opportunity to benefit from more rapid test results and access follow-up medical procedures and services,” he said. “This project could help us further our mission of providing high-quality, primary health care for the (CTUIR).”
Spright is a subsidiary of Air Methods, a Colorado aviation company that specializes in emergency patient transportation.
