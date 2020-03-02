PENDLETON — Flood victims looking for some relief can find some at a special drop-in center at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Pendleton.
Six days a week, flood victims may receive financial help and a hot meal at the church. Funding from Episcopal Relief & Development allows volunteers to dispense help to those with emergency needs.
The drop-in center opens from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Toward the end of the time, we will serve supper,” said organizer Bruce Barnes.
