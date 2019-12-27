Ducks Take Flight
Buy Now

A trio of ducks takes flight over Clearview Pond in Pendleton on Friday morning. The small pond, located near Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute, was deeded to Clearview Disability Resource Center by Gale and Eileen Marshal for the development of a wheelchair-accessible fishing hole in 2018.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.