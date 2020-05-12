HERMISTON — A Hermiston man was arrested Friday for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash on Highway 395 that sent a Umatilla woman to the hospital.
The Oregon State Police arrested Noe Facio Verdago, 45, on charges of DUII, third-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
According to the OSP media log, Facio Verdago was eastbound on Bensell Road and pulled out in front of Teresa Cardenas Lombera, 52, of Umatilla, while attempting to cross Highway 395.
Cardenas Lombera was traveling southbound, the media log stated, and she was unable to avoid a collision with Facio Verdago's vehicle. She was later transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston with minor injuries.
Facio Verdago "exhibited multiple signs of impairment," failed field sobriety tests and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.13%, according to the media log.
He was then cited and released without being lodged in the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
