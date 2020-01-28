HERMISTON — Gay and Alice Newman first came to Umatilla County 47 years ago looking for job opportunities. The two were newly married and parents to a 2-month-old child, and the Umatilla County Fair was just two weeks away.
The Newmans didn’t just attend the fair that year, they got involved and helped out right away.
In the 47 years since, the Newmans never left Umatilla County and they’ve never missed a fair.
That won’t change this year after the Hermiston couple were named the 2020 Umatilla County Fair grand marshals at Saturday night’s annual appreciation dinner held at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston.
“It’s a special honor,” Gay said. “The fair has been a part of our family for a very long time, and it’s a privilege to be able to give back to it.”
The Newmans have served as leaders for the fair’s 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs for 38 years, and on a variety of fair committees. Alice has worked as the fair court chaperone and helped develop the fair court program altogether. The couple have been key in helping secure fair donations and sponsorships as well.
According to Alice, her husband even helped start the fair’s first-ever livestock sales committee, which shattered records last year by raising more than $600,000.
But while announcing the two on Saturday night, Steve Wallace, chair of the fair board, highlighted the “dynamic duo’s” indelible impact on the youths in the community above all else.
“We can’t say just how many youth they have influenced,” he said. “But we can say with 100% certainty that in some way or another, you and your family have benefited from their service.”
After the event, Alice said she was shocked by the honor and proud to represent the people of Umatilla County.
“I love the town. I love the people. And I love the fair and everything it’s done for them,” Alice said.
The fair board also recognized its 2019 female and male volunteers of the year Saturday night, which were awarded to Jeri Jordan and Travis Glover, respectively.
Jordan was honored for her longtime service as the fair’s overall superintendent of open class static entries and coordinating the textile and needle crafts. Steve Anderson, vice chair of the board, also highlighted Jordan’s contributions to pre-fair planning and willingness to support the fair however she could.
“She is someone who leads and takes charge, which takes pressure off of the fair board,” Anderson said.
Glover’s fair participation began while he was young and in the 4-H and FFA programs. Now, he’s someone the fair board has relied on to show up and help no matter the job and no matter the time of day.
“He’s someone who specializes in the grunt work, the down and dirty work,” fair director Micheal Hampton said during Glover’s announcement. “He’s someone who does the work that others don’t want to do.”
The fair board also awarded Andy and Trevor Wagner with special recognitions for their volunteerism, along with Stuart Rice and Hermiston’s Midway Bar and Grill as the 2019 business partnership of the year.
Rice doubled down on his support of the fair Saturday night too. Rather than accepting $617 he won from the banquet’s 50/50 raffle, Rice donated that money to the fair court, which netted them a total of $1,234 in donations for the night.
It was also a time for royalty Saturday night with the introduction of the 2020 court. Kyleigh Sepulveda of Hermiston will serve on the court for the second consecutive year and is joined by Keeva Hoston, also of Hermiston, and Baylee Marshall and Brielle Youncs, both of Pendleton.
The night began with the announcement that the 2020 fair theme will be “Ready, Set, Show,” and the countdown is now on until the Umatilla County Fair opens Aug. 11-15.
