The Eagle Cap Excursion Train is running on a reduced schedule for the 2019 season due to a lack of funding from the federal government.
This year, The Wallowa Union Railroad Authority was expecting $95,000 from The Railroad Track Maintenance Tax Credit, but did not receive it. Otherwise known as the 45G Tax Credit, this money helps short lines and general railroads across the country with maintenance costs through a federal income tax credit.
The lack of this funding has put a significant financial strain on WURA and the nonprofit Friends of the Joseph Branch, which runs the Eagle Cap Excursion Train in tandem, but representatives from both organizations said they are dedicated to keeping the train running this season.
“We’re working hard to keep this going, and any way we can try to find new monies is going to help,” said Matt Scarfo, Union County Commissioner and WURA general manager. “We do not want to see this go away at all.”
“The Friends felt that canceling this (season) would really impact our business next year and the year after,” said Ed Spaulding, Friends of the Joseph Branch president. “We really think we should continue to run as much as we can to keep the business building up.”
The WURA board, composed of nine individuals, approved the full 2019 schedule of 18 runs in January but had to scale that number down to six after realizing the tax credit would not come through in time. WURA gave the Friends of the Joseph Branch the option to choose the six dates they thought would sell the most tickets.
Including the Mother’s Day Brunch train, which ran on May 12, the Friends chose the following excursions to remain on the adjusted schedule:
- June 15, Gold Rush Bandits Robbery
- June 16, Father’s Day
- June 29, I Love America! Veterans’ Train
- July 27, Finding Big Foot
- Sept. 14, Fall Foliage Photo Run
The runs on June 1 and Aug. 3 have been cancelled.
The Friends hope to add eight runs back to this list, but will first need to get approval from the WURA board at its next meeting on June 11.
“We’re trying to work out exactly who’s going to pay for what and how many trains can run,” Spaulding said.
While WURA covers costs associated with maintaining the track and right-of-way, the Friends are responsible for the operational and business sides of the Eagle Cap Excursion Train. Brock Eckstein, WURA manager and City of Elgin administrator, said it’s been some time since the two groups have solidified an agreement on exactly who is paying for what, so he’s working to create a budget to define the details.
“I’m trying to set up a good operational agreement that both sides will be OK with that explains each others’ duties,” Eckstein said, adding the discussion between WURA and the Friends on financial responsibilities is ongoing. “There has been quite a bit of confusion, so I’m going to work to be the conduit of information between the two organizations.”
Eckstein said he’s crafting the budget with the frame of mind that the federal government will not retroactively distribute the 2019 tax credit, although Spaulding said he is hopeful it will.
The reality is it is unclear whether or not WURA will receive the 2019 tax credit retroactively, and this decision won’t be made by Congress until the fall at least, but federal legislation is in the works to extend tax credits, according to the policy team of Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon.
Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, have introduced a bill to extend tax credit items, including the 45G Tax Credit, for two years, and in January, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, proposed a bill to extend the tax credit for railroad track maintenance permanently.
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts said without the tax credit, the excursion train’s future is uncertain.
“We can either have limited runs and try to keep it out there in the focus, or we could shut it down, and shutting it down doesn’t seem like the right thing to do,” Roberts said. “The only way we could allow the excursion train to operate is because of the tax credits. Without the tax credits, we wouldn’t be running it at all because we wouldn’t have any money.”
Scarfo, however, said he is reluctant to continue to rely on federal funding for the excursion train and hopes to explore other financial avenues.
“After this season is over and we see what happens with the federal government’s decision, we’re going to try to break this all down and keep this train moving and hopefully self-sustain funding without having to rely on whether or not the federal government is going to pass the 45G Tax Credit every year,” Scarfo said. “That’s my goal, and for me, I don’t want to see this going anywhere.”
The impact of the Eagle Cap Excursion Train ceasing to run would spread throughout Northeast Oregon, according to Spaulding, because of the amount of people who travel to ride the train and subsequently spend money in Union and Wallowa counties, as well as the local businesses who cater the rides.
“This money gets circulated at various businesses around the area and the more things you have here the better because we don’t have the big industries that used to be here, especially in Wallowa County,” he said. “Tourism is kind of their thing these days.”
Despite their situation, WURA and the Friends of the Joseph Branch are determined to come out of this struggle stronger than ever.
“My feelings on this situation are it’s moving in a very positive direction,” Eckstein said. “Things are moving forward, and even though we’re missing grant money this year, I think both organizations have a great chance to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.