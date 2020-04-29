PENDLETON — Thursday's print copy of the East Oregonian marks the final issue as a five-day-a-week publication.
There will be no newspaper delivered Friday. Publication will pick back up with Saturday’s issue.
And then beginning Tuesday, the EO will be delivered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to subscribers’ mailboxes. It will be for sale by 7 a.m. at retail locations and in racks.
The East Oregonian, serving the community since 1875, will continue to publish local news daily through its digital edition, eastoregonian.com. Subscribers may activate their online subscriptions by logging on to https://subscriptions.eastorgonian.com/CircStore/ or by calling the customer service department at 1-800-781-3214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.