PENDLETON — The East Oregonian offices in Pendleton experienced an outage in its phone system Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, but the phones were back up and running before noon.
Callers who were unable to get through or leave a message during that timeframe can now call the paper again toll free at 800-522-0255.
The East Oregonian receives its service through Centurylink, but Kerry Zimmer, lead communications manager for Centurylink, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that technicians in Hermiston and Pendleton reported there was not a Centurylink outage in the area that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.