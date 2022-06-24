PENDLETON — The East Oregonian’s news staff has undergone almost a total change in the last year.
From last summer to this past spring, the newsroom had several staff members leave. East Oregonian publisher Andrew Cutler said those departures created holes the company has been working to fill.
The EO plugged the first hole in January with the hiring of Charly Hotchkiss as the news clerk, an essential position to the newsroom. Then reporter John Tillman came on in February. Another vacancy opened the door to photographer Yasser Marte joining the ranks in early June.
The latest additions are college and high school interns for the summer.
“It is, truly, a whole new newsroom,” Cutler said.
The group is eager, passionate and excited about what they do, he added, and he has confidence in their ability to receive direction under news editor Phil Wright,.
“Phil has that institutional knowledge, having grown up here and having worked at the EO for the past 15-plus years,” Cutler said, and brings experience “you can only get by working somewhere.”
Cutler spoke of Wright’s “no-nonsense approach,” which will be beneficial.
“That will make them better,” he said.
Wright began with EO Media Group in October 2005 as a news clerk, then as a reporter starting in 2006. That led to his becoming the editor of The Observer in La Grande in 2019. He returned to the EO in May 2021 as the news editor.
In the time Wright has worked at the EO, he has overseen reporters who had been at the paper before he was an editor. Now, he heads a newsroom that was built entirely after his arrival.
“It’s really exciting to shape a newsroom in a way that the EO hasn’t had in a while,” Wright said.
He said the changes mean the EO can consider revamping news coverage. Instead of a public safety beat, for example, there could be a social justice beat.
“So, very much, it’s an experiment,” Wright said. “There will be times where we’ll fail, and there will be times when we succeed. We’ll learn from those things we fail, and we’ll build on what we do well.”
Cat mom explores region through work
Hotchkiss said she is also happy to be in the newsroom.
“I love it,” she said. “I get to start my day by reading for an hour or two.”
Hotchkiss as news clerk juggles numerous tasks. She edits the articles, communicates with readers, writes news briefs, processes letters to the editor and works with designers on newspaper pages.
“I absolutely never imagined working for a newspaper,” Hotchkiss said.
Her past work includes botany in California and rare plant conservation in Hawaii.
Coming to Pendleton, Hotchkiss said, she is close to her family. The area also gives her opportunities to explore the natural world, something she said she enjoys.
She said she also loves her cats. She has an Instagram account, with over 25,000 followers, for her kitties. One of her felines, Thumbz, ties a world record for having 28 toes.
A worldly reporter arrives
Tillman was born in Pendleton and raised in Athena, the child of wheat ranchers. As such, he said he knows the area and its agriculture.
“As a kid, I worked on a ranch,” he said.
He comes to his current job as EO reporter with varied academic and employment backgrounds. He said he went to college at Stanford, double majoring in history and human biology. Following that, he worked as an adjunct professor at Linfield University, lecturing in the biology department. Then, he attended Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship to study the history of science.
After graduate school, he went into freelance reporting, he said. He wrote on natural resources and environmental issues for various other publications, but transitioned to reporting on defense issues during the 1980s.
He even wrote a novel, “The Sixth Battle,” with his brother.
“It did quite well,” Tillman said.
Further work in journalism took him to Afghanistan in 2005, where he was a war correspondent for the EO.
A 'photography nerd' jumps aboard
Marte is from Lawrence, Massachusetts. Born of Dominican immigrants, he said he is from a close family, which includes two siblings.
He and his family moved to Miami by the time he entered high school. Later, he moved to Los Angeles and discovered photography.
“That’s when I got really into learning photojournalism,” he said.
Marte went to Santa Monica College, and he worked for a couple of newspapers, including the school's student newspaper, The Corsair. While there, the Santa Monica Daily Press picked up his articles.
“They taught me about hyper-local news and the importance of it,” Marte said.
Then, he went to Florida International University, where he continued his studies, focusing on photography.
“I’m a photography nerd,” he said. “My room is full of photography books.”
Marte said he came to the EO to gain experience.
“I’m fresh out of school, and I want to dive into journalism,” he said.
A fresh-faced intern looks for experience
Antonio Arredondo lived in Canby and went to high school there before departing to attend George Fox University, Newberg.
“I was the last broadcast journalism major to graduate from that university,” he said.
The school had discontinued the major after his freshman year, but he “decided to stick around with it.”
He said his original dream was to be a television announcer. Working toward that end, he announced for George Fox. But he said he thought he should pick up some extra skills, which is why he started exploring photography and writing en route to obtaining his degree earlier this year.
A Snowden Intern, Arredondo plans to work at the EO for 10 weeks, ending in August.
“I’m here to not only further my experience in journalism but also kind of figure out what I want to do with my life,” he said.
More staff on their way
Interns Erin Picken and Summer Wildbil already are working at the EO. Picken is writing the “Days Gone By” feature of the EO. Meanwhile, Wildbill is learning to write public safety logs, community briefs and more.
Cutler also said a couple of additional interns are joining the team.
According to the publisher, Patty Hyatt, of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, approached him with two high school students who have enthusiasm for journalism. And the EO has an open reporter position it is trying to fill.
Award-winning journalist says goodbye, sort of
Kathy Aney, EO writer and photographer, said she tried to retire a couple of years ago.
“It didn’t take,” she said.
This time, she said, she is “more committed” to her retirement. Aney said she is stepping further back from the newspaper. After finishing an assignment or two, she said she intends to take a break and then return as a part-time sports photographer.
“That’s my passion, and it’s not really work for me,” she said.
She added she will be “definitely following” the EO and its new reporters, and she offered some advice for them.
“It’s easy to get fatigued in this business and tempting to phone it in. We just need to pace ourselves and figure out how to give ourselves some self-care so that doesn’t happen, but it’s difficult sometimes,” she said. “I figured out how to deal with all that.”
