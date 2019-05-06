The East Oregonian has hired a new editor who is no stranger to Northeast Oregon.
Andrew Cutler, an Idaho native with experience at papers in Oregon, Idaho and South Dakota, started work for the East Oregonian on Monday, after spending 16 months as a manager of communications and public relations for Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative in Baker City.
“We’re delighted to have someone of Andrew’s journalistic experience and Northeast Oregon background lead our award-winning newsroom,” said Regional Publisher Chris Rush in making the announcement. “I’m certain Andrew will continue the tradition of excellent community-focused journalism already established here at the EO.”
Prior to going to work for the electric cooperative, Cutler spent five years in La Grande as the editor of The Observer, with the last three including an additional role as publisher of the publication.
“I’m excited about coming to Pendleton and, specifically, working at a paper like the East Oregonian and for a company like the East Oregonian Media Group,” Cutler said. “This paper has a long legacy of great journalism. Its reputation is unmatched by any paper in Eastern Oregon and is among the best in the state of Oregon. I’m in awe of trying to uphold that legacy but looking forward to the challenge.”
Cutler’s newspaper career began in late 2000 at the Argus Observer in Ontario where he first started as a senior sportswriter before being promoted to sports editor in early 2001.
Following a stint as a Boise State University beat writer at the Idaho Press-Tribune in Nampa, Idaho, Cutler returned to the Argus Observer in 2004 and worked both as a sports editor and as news editor.
Cutler moved to South Dakota in 2006, working first as the managing editor at the Capital Journal in Pierre, and later as a sports editor and weekend news editor at the Rapid City Journal. Cutler left Rapid City to begin work in La Grande in November 2012.
Cutler-led publications are the winners of numerous Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and South Dakota Newspaper Association awards. As managing editor of the Capital Journal, Cutler led the paper to the 2008 SDNA General Excellence award for daily newspapers with circulation under 16,000. It was the first time the Capital Journal had earned the award in 126 years of existence. Cutler also won general excellence awards as a member of staffs at the Argus Observer and the Rapid City Journal. As editor of the La Grande paper, he led the publication to a second-place finish in ONPA’s Division C category for General Excellence, finishing behind the East Oregonian.
“I’m really happy about joining the East Oregonian, instead of competing against it,” Cutler said. “This paper has a great staff of hardworking, talented people who truly love what they do and the product they put out. I’m excited to be part of that.”
Cutler was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and raised in Fruitland, Idaho. A 1990 graduate of Fruitland High School, he went on to earn an associates of arts degree from Treasure Valley Community College in 2000 and a bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies from Boise State University in 2016.
After high school, Cutler joined the U.S. Army in 1991 and served as a combat medic in Germany, Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Honduras before his discharge in 1995.
Cutler and his wife, Larra, have been married nearly 24 years and are parents to two grown sons. Their oldest son, Brady, currently works for Alaska Airlines and will be attending flight school this fall. Their youngest son, Connor, is completing his sophomore year at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
