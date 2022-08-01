Story of the year.jpg

The East Oregonian feature "I might not make it home" from Jan. 9, 2021, won the Story of the Year in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s 2022 Better Newspapers Contest on Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29, in Welches. ONPA also awarded the East Oregonian with the first place General Excellence award for its class.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The East Oregonian returned to form in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest, winning the General Excellence award for 2022.

The EO won the award in 2020, then took third in 2021. Prior to 2021, the EO won first place in general excellence nine out of the previous 10 years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.