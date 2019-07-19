GLENDEN BEACH — The East Oregonian received nine awards, including three first-place awards, in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association's annual competition, held Thursday and Friday at the Salishan Resort in Glenden Beach.
The awards are for work done during the 2018 calendar year. The contest was judged by newspapers from the Kentucky Press Association and the EO competed against other daily Oregon newspapers with circulations less than 10,000.
Reporter Antonio Sierra was a multiple winner, earning a first-place finish for best education coverage for his story “Homeless in high school.” Sierra teamed with former reporter Jayati Ramakrishnan in the same category for the story “United in protest.”
Ramakrishnan and reporter Kathy Aney took the top two spots in the personality feature category. Ramakrishnan took first place for her story “Rural journal revived.” Aney took second place for the story “Shining a light on sexual abuse.”
Reporter Jade McDowell took a third place for best lifestyle for her story “Age of the Millennials.”
Sports writer Annie Fowler earned a third-place award in the best sports story category for the story “Glory Days.”
Former photographer E.J. Harris was a multiple winner, taking the top spots in the best feature photo category. Harris’ photo “Ferris Wheel Sunset” took top honors, while his photo “Speed and Impact” took second place. Harris also took a third place in the best sports photo category for his photo “Purple Reign.”
