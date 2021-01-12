PENDLETON — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, according to a press release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes remain closed between Ontario and milepost 258, three miles west of La Grande. The freeway closure is due to two separate truck crashes around noon Tuesday, Jan. 12, near mileposts 270 and 258 that blocked the westbound lanes.
The westbound lanes are closed in Ontario due to limit safe truck parking in Baker City. Local residents trying to get to Huntington or Baker City from Ontario may be able to access the westbound freeway by showing identification at Exit 371.
Oregon Highway 204 and Oregon Highway 245 are also closed to through traffic and are not viable detours for freeway traffic, the release said.
