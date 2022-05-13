Crash May 13, 2022.jpg

A vehicle remains overturned near milepost 231 on Interstate 84, closing the eastbound lanes at roughly 8 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022.

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 265 in La Grande after a vehicle crash near milepost 231.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, Highway 204 also is closed off to all but local traffic and is not currently a detour route for drivers on the freeway.

ODOT recommends checking for updated driving conditions at TripCheck.com or by calling 511-800-6368.

