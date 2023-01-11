BOARDMAN — The owner of and manager of Easterday Dairy near Boardman has filed a lawsuit against competitors, alleging they used the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to harass him.

Cole Easterday seeks no less than $5,000, including damages for emotional distress, from Zane Walker and Michigan-based Walther Farms, according to the lawsuit Portland attorneys Steven Cade and Joshua Flood filed on behalf of Easterday on Dec. 20 in Morrow County Circuit Court.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.