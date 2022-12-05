Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 11.54.41 PM.png

The black lines show where the Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation is looking to build a new treatment facility on Southwest Second Street, next to one of Pendleton’s largest apartment complexes. The city planning commission considers a conditional use for the facility at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 Pendleton Planning Department/Contributed Image

PENDETON — The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation is looking to build a new treatment facility next to one of Pendleton’s largest apartment complexes.

The foundation seeks a conditional use permit from the city of Pendleton to build a 30,000-square-foot social services facility at 1385 S.W. Second St. The planning commission is holding a public hearing on the request at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8.

Darren Cole

Cole
