The black lines show where the Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation is looking to build a new treatment facility on Southwest Second Street, next to one of Pendleton’s largest apartment complexes. The city planning commission considers a conditional use for the facility at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
PENDETON — The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation is looking to build a new treatment facility next to one of Pendleton’s largest apartment complexes.
The foundation seeks a conditional use permit from the city of Pendleton to build a 30,000-square-foot social services facility at 1385 S.W. Second St. The planning commission is holding a public hearing on the request at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8.
EOAF's drug-free Multifamily Recovery Housing complex is just east of the site, and Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St., is on its north, with vacant land to its west and south.
EOAF Executive Director Darren Cole is the applicant and owner, according to city planning documents. He recognized the possibility of neighbors' opposition.
"I don't think it will have a huge impact," he said. "We have a structured environment during treatment."
EOAF already owns the property within the R-3, high density residential zone. The foundation aims to construct a 250-foot by 120-foot treatment facility, with landscaping and parking for staff and visitors. Social services are listed under conditional uses in the high-density residential code.
EOAF's Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received more than $3.9 million in Behavioral Health Resources Network grants under Measure 110 in marijuana tax funds in September.
"The BHRN funds are part of that plan for a new facility," Cole said.
The Eastern Oregon Recovery Center has 18 rooms with the capacity to hold 36 adults, Cole said. The new facility would add 12 more rooms and meeting rooms.
“It would enable us better to help meet needs,” Cole said. "Given the need in Umatilla County, with 30 rooms and two individuals in each room, the entire county stands to benefit from this expansion in our residential inpatient substance use disorder treatment program.”
Pendleton planning staff recommended construction of a half-street improvement to Southwest Second Street before issuing a building permit for the treatment facility; reservation of a future public right-of-way along the southern 60 feet of the property and eight other actions, including lighting and trees.
Other matters
The planning commission also considers a request from Homestead Youth & Family Services to move property lines and relocate the intersection of Southeast 15th Street with Southeast Isaac Avenue for the construction of a multi-family complex.
Jeff and Kathy Persinger, owners of property at 1500 Southeast Isaac Avenue, approached the city in 2021, interested in a lot consolidation of the land west of Southeast 15th Street with the land on which they resided.
At the same time, an applicant approached the city to construct a multi-family complex west of the area. The city determined the intersection should be realigned to create better visibility with Franklin Grade.
As the city worked with the multi-family applicant, the Persingers on June 8 sold their property to Homestead Youth & Family Services, 816 S.E. 15th St. The sale included an agreement between the city and the owners to facilitate the lot consolidation and intersection realignment.
And in another replat, the commission considers a request from George Warren to remove interior lot lines and divide the land at 1504 S.E. Court Ave. into two parcels.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.