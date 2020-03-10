UMATILLA COUNTY — After another wave of Republican walkouts again killed cap-and-trade legislation, Gov. Kate Brown took matters into her own hands Tuesday and signed an executive order directing state agencies to significantly cut the state’s carbon emissions.
But while the order was signed with smiling students looking on in Salem, Eastern Oregon leaders are still evaluating the order and waiting to see if it will survive potential legal challenges.
“In my mind, there’s no doubt we want a cleaner, greener Oregon,” said Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner. “The question is, how do we get there and who’s going to pay for it?”
The order directs the Department of Environmental Quality to put caps on emissions from transportation fuels, natural gas and large industrial polluters, while also doubling the state’s clean fuels program, requiring higher efficiency for buildings and appliances, and directing all state agencies to view their actions through a climate change lens.
Overall, it sets a goal of 45% reduction from 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.
The legislative Emergency Board voted on Monday to provide $5 million to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to begin drafting regulations to reach these goals.
Smith said one of the main takeaways from that meeting, however, was Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. questioning the governor’s authority over legislative oversight and the expectation that Republicans will be challenging the order in court.
As for the order itself, Smith said he was still reading it over and evaluating its complexities Tuesday afternoon. So far, Smith said one of his greatest concerns for the region was how the order may impact the ability of food processors in Umatilla and Morrow counties to be able to compete internationally.
“People may not realize it, but we have to compete at a global scale,” he said.
Last month, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously issued a letter of opposition to cap-and-trade legislation, citing concerns over the potential economic impact on Eastern Oregon and that it wouldn’t allow voters to make the decision themselves.
On Tuesday, Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer had similar concerns of Brown’s executive order.
“Well I’m disappointed it didn’t get in front of the voters for them to decide on,” he said. “I think it’s their right to vote on it.”
Shafer said he’d heard the order would be challenged legally and that he’d be waiting to see how that process unfolded.
In Morrow County, Commissioner Jim Doherty said he’d yet to read over the executive order and didn’t yet have a comment on its potential impact, but said he’d expect it to be more limited in its scope than the cap-and-trade legislation it’s meant to take the place of.
Morrow County Commissioners Melissa Lindsay and Don Russell also both signed onto a letter of opposition to cap and trade issued by the Eastern Oregon Counties Association but didn’t respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
While those who have criticized the climate action remained skeptical, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which had voiced their support for cap and trade, withheld from commenting Tuesday while they waited to conduct a full analysis first.
CTUIR Spokesman Chuck Sams said he’d expect the board of trustees to have a comment on the order by the end of the week.
Dave Powell, chairman of the local climate coalition EOC3, said he can’t speak for all of the groups members but expected many who were behind cap and trade to share that support for the governor’s order.
From Powell’s perspective, the order’s reliance on cutting emission levels in relation to levels in 1990 seems to be a particular strength.
“If you look at a lot of the data, there’s a pretty obvious inflection point around 1990,” he said. “However you look at it, that’s when something changed.”
Though even reverting the climate to its 1990 levels would be decades worth of recovery, Powell said, Brown’s order could be the first step of many that are needed.
“It might not be perfect, but we’ve got to get started,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.