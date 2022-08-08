Old eoc3.org.png

Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition’s website as of Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, promises a new website is coming. The local climate change group said it is working to have the new site operating soon.

PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition is set to debut its new website in the coming weeks, hoping the added accessibility will allow for more education.

Jeff Blackwood, chairman of EOC3, said although the group has been active on Facebook, a new website will greatly help spread the message.

