PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition is set to debut its new website in the coming weeks, hoping the added accessibility will allow for more education.
Jeff Blackwood, chairman of EOC3, said although the group has been active on Facebook, a new website will greatly help spread the message.
It’s a process that has been many years in the making for EOC3. After starting in 2012 as a local focus group, the nonprofit disbanded and reformed before finding its footing. It grew from eight people to a 300-person group thanks to a series of meetings.
“We started with our climate conversations,” Blackwood said. “They’re intended to bring in regionally respected experts and academics, and have a conversation for an hour.”
At first, the meetings were at the Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, Pendleton, with EOC3 staff enticing residents with the promise of beer and food. This strategy worked well until the pandemic struck, effectively shutting down the program.
During that time, the coalition switched its meetings to the online platform Zoom, a move that proved bountiful. Now, EOC3 could bring in some of the region’s top climate experts without them even stepping foot in Pendleton.
While the in-person meetings may not return soon, the group is hopeful the Zoom meetings and the new website will work as an access point to get climate change information.
“There are so many resources in the United States and in Oregon,” EOC3 treasurer Mary Davis said. “The problem is there isn’t a link for it all.”
In its early years, there was a coalition website, though Dave Powell, former chairman, said the site has no maintenance or updates. After shutting down the website to focus on Facebook, the group has decided to bring back the site after years without one.
As of Friday, Aug. 5, a trip to eoc3.org brings a background tree with the text “Website coming soon to a place near you!” on the page. Blackwell said that will change in the coming weeks, finally giving links to climate change information to all.
