PENDLETON — An inmate at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton died Wednesday morning in the institution’s end-of-life care program, according to a press release from the state’s Department of Corrections.
Kenneth Charles McPhail, 53, entered DOC custody on March 22, 2006, from Linn County. His earliest release date was Dec. 28, 2068.
EOCI is a multicustody prison located in Pendleton that houses more than 1,600 adults in custody.
