PENDLETON — The calendar says it’s fall, but this week’s temperatures suggest a preview of winter is coming.
According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pendleton, light snow will sweep through Eastern Oregon’s higher elevations on Tuesday before giving way to bone-chilling temperatures across the region for the rest of the week.
Ann Adams, an assistant meteorologist for the service, explained how a front from British Columbia would lead to colder temperatures back home.
“All of that is this large area of colder air that’s dropped in from the Northwest,” she said.
Although Pendleton and other lower lying communities are unlikely to get snow, it’s a different story in local mountain ranges.
Adams said the northern Blue Mountains and the Eagle Caps should see about 2 to 3 inches of snow.
Less snowfall is expected south of the Eagle Caps.
Adams said Tollgate (elevation: 5,045 feet) is expected to get 2 inches of snow while Meacham (2,694 feet above sea level) should get about 1 inch.
But once the storm moves east and the cloud cover dissipates, cold temperatures are forecasted to be felt across the region.
The weather service anticipates Pendleton will be sunny Wednesday with a low of 24 degrees in the evening. Thursday evening will add little in the way of respite, reaching a low of 26 degrees.
Hermiston will experience a similar trend, with the weather service forecasting a Wednesday low of 25 degrees and a Thursday low of 27.
Adams said many temperatures expected across the region midweek are well below their seasonal average.
Forecasts are less predictable the further out they get, but as of Monday afternoon, the weather service is anticipating that highs will return to the 60s by Sunday.
