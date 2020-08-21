LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Counties Association is set to add four new members.
Gilliam, Lake, Wasco and Wheeler counties are preparing to join the EOCA, which lobbies and advocates on behalf of Oregon counties east of the Cascade Mountains.
The four counties will join once they and the present 13 members approve a new intergovernmental agreement for the organization's operation, said Paul Anderes, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The 13 that have been part of the EOCA for several years are Union, Wallowa, Baker, Umatilla, Morrow, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Malheur and Sherman counties.
All boards of commissioners for the counties listed in the EOCA's intergovernmental agreement document must vote to approve it to remain members or join the organization, Anderes said.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the EOCA intergovernmental agreement at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19. Features of the new agreement, in addition to the four additional counties included updated language.
The association's board consists of one member of each county's board of commissioners and meets at least four times a year.
Issues the EOCA has addressed in recent years include adjustments to the Blue Mountain Forest Plan, which the U.S. Forest Service is in charge of, securing additional Secure Rural Schools funding from the federal government and additional federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes funding, which is money to offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable federal lands within a county's boundaries.
Anderes said Gilliam, Lake, Wasco and Wheeler counties all asked to join the association. The commissioner said having the four more on board will make the EOCA more influential.
"It will give all the counties a stronger, unified voice," Anderes said.
