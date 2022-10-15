SALEM — Three Eastern Oregon counties had case rates of COVID-19 higher than the U.S. average, according to the Oregon Health Authority. But several Eastern Oregon counties also had the lowest case rates.
Using annualized data, OHA reported on Thursday, Oct. 13, the U.S. average number of cases per 100,000 was 6,544. Wallowa County was the highest in Oregon, with 9,985 cases per 100,000. Umatilla County's rate was 6,905 and Grant County's 6,903.
Five more counties east of the Cascade Mountains also were higher than then national average. Jefferson was in the No. 2 spot at 8,799, followed in descending order by Lake, Wheeler, Wasco and Deschutes, which had 6,917 cases.
Oregon's average case rate was 5,256. Three counties — Crook, Klamath and Harney — had case rates between the state and national averages.
Baker County came in below the state average, with a rate of 4,691, placing it in the 22nd spot, and Malshuer County was 20th with a rate of 4,753.
Of the seven counties with the lowest rates, five are in Eastern Oregon.
Morrow County was 30th with a rate of 3,370, Union was 33rd with a rate of 2,591, Sherman was in 34th place with a rate of 2,551, and Gilliam County was last, with a case rate of 1,193.
Oregon ranks eighth lowest among the 50 states in deaths per million attributed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. For much of the pandemic, it was fifth lowest, but the omicron variants hit the state hard.
In the past month, Oregon recorded 141 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, also according to Johns Hopkins. Its record high month was 789 in November 2021, during the omicron wave. Oregon to date has registered 902,319 confirmed cases and 8,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Umatilla County has registered 25,380 cases and 244 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and Morrow County 3,275 cases and 37 deaths, as of Monday,Oct. 10, in OHA Region 9 data. The seven-day average then was no new deaths for either county, and no new cases in Morrow County, but seven new cases in Umatilla County.
