SALEM — Two mayors and two city mangers from Eastern Oregon again take seats on statewide association boards.
The Oregon Mayors Association and the Oregon City/County Management Association selected officers and board members for 2020 during their annual business meetings at the League of Oregon Cities 94th Annual Conference in Bend.
Weston’s Jennifer Spurgeon and Elgin’s Allan Duffy resumed their roles as members of the board of directors for the Oregon Mayors Association. Likewise, Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett and Irrigon City Manager Aaron Palmquist take seats again on the board for the City/County Management Association.
The two associations are affiliate organizations of the League of Oregon Cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.