Smoke rises in July 2021 from the Elbow Creek Fire west of Troy on the Umatilla National Forest. The first phase of public use restrictions on the Umatilla National Forest goes into effect Thursday, July 28, 2022, due to increased fire danger and dry weather conditions.
PENDLETON — Due to increased fire danger and dry weather conditions, Phase A of the Public Use Restrictions for smoking, off-road travel and chainsaw use go into effect on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 28.
The Forest Service announced the restrictions in a press release. Phase A is the first level of wildfire-prevention restrictions, generally implemented when the fire danger is moderate to high. National forests phase in restrictions as conditions warrant. Restrictions under Phase A include:
• Using chainsaws only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m., and a one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease. The restrictions require chainsaw operators to have an axe, shovel and fire extinguisher with them.
• Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or cleared areas.
• Vehicles only can travel on roads and trails that are clear of standing grass or other flammable material. Off-road or off-trail vehicle travel is not allowed, nor is vehicle travel on National Forest roads where berm, logs, boulders or man-made barricades block or impede travel.
Forest officials also recommend the following campfire safety precautions:
Campfires should be in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread. All flammable material shall be cleared within a 3-foot radius from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. Use existing pits wherever possible.
Campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished prior to leaving.
Anyone with a campfire should have a tool that can serve as a shovel and at least one gallon of water to completely extinguish the campfire.
The Forest Service stressed the public’s awareness of the increasing fire danger and cooperation is essential to a safe fire season.
Closures might be in effect on state and private lands under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeastern and Central Oregon.
