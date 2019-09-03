ONTARIO — The Center for Nonprofit Stewardship hosts the Eastern Oregon Nonprofit Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. MDT on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.
The day-long event hosts a number of expert speakers to provide informative talks and interactive workshops alongside opportunities for networking.
Chuck Sams III, the board chairman for the Oregon Cultural Trust, will be the keynote speaker. His address, “Building Cultural Capital in the Pacific Northwest,” will discuss how the nonprofit sector is key to meeting our communities’ needs. Sams currently serves as the communications director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He has worked in the nonprofit natural resource management field for more than 20 years.
The 2019 Eastern Oregon Nonprofit Conference will include 12 sessions that cover topics such as fund development, financial accountability and organizational and board development. Among the sessions slated is a “Meet the Funders” panel where conference attendees can meet funders from across the state and participate in roundtable discussions. Confirmed funders include Oregon Community Foundation, Collins Foundation, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the Ford Family Foundation and Travel Oregon.
The day begins with on-site registration and light refreshments at 8:30 a.m, with the welcome and keynote address scheduled for 9:30 a.m. To register or for more information visit www.nonprofitsteward.org or call 541-230-1036.
