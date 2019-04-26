Friday was Audubon Day, but every day is a good bird-watching opportunity in Umatilla County.
Multiple wildlife refuges are less than an hour’s drive away for residents.
Keely Lopez, refuge manager for the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuges, said those refuges — Umatilla, McNary, Cold Springs and McKay Creek — have been specifically developed and maintained for migratory fowl.
“Snow geese have been a big draw, especially at McNary,” she said.
Sand pipers, grebes, ducks, herons and many more species are also on display. While the refuges “really shine in the winter,” she said, there are great opportunities year-round to see a variety of birds.
“I just saw a flock of goslings at McNary this morning,” Lopez said.
Between February and November bird watchers are more apt to see large migratory waterfowl. Now, songbirds including finches, yellow warblers, red-winged black birds and lazuli buntings are returning from their trip south for the winter.
Lopez recommended would-be bird watchers check ebird.org for updates on bird sightings in the area. The website crowd-sources reports from around the world.
Each of the area’s wildlife refuges maintained by U.S. Fish and Wildlife has public access for wildlife viewing, either through trails, roads or lookout points. The refuges are open from sunrise to sunset — both prime times for catching a glimpse of wildlife before the heat of the day sets in.
Even if people don’t spot a good variety of bids during a refuge visit, Lopez said, there is also an array of native flowers and other plants to be enjoyed.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife also operates a network of Columbia Basin Wildlife Areas at Irrigon, Coyote Springs, Power City and Willow Creek. Each offers its own array of bird species for viewing, as do the trails around McNary Dam and Hat Rock State Park.
The Umatilla National Forest offers bird watching opportunities. A full guide of the 214 species of birds that have been spotted in the 1.4 million acres of forest can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fsbdev7_016072.pdf.
The guide asks people to be respectful of wildlife. Stay away from nests and babies, don’t litter or damage habitats, stay on trails, resist the impulse to feed wildlife, leave pets at home, move quietly, don’t trespass on private land and participate in conservation efforts.
“When an animal changes behavior as a result of our presence, we are too close,” the guide advises.
One of the best ways to get started with bird watching is to talk to experienced birders. The Pendleton Bird Club, which started in 2003, offers locals interested in bird watching a place to gather every Wednesday to trade tips, share bird sightings, listen to speakers and go on bird watching excursions. According to the club’s website there are now more than 120 members. For more information visit www.pendletonbirders.com.
