Dan Bandel gestures during a presentation in 2022. The city of Pendleton on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced Bandel is the new manager at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. He is the airport's former air traffic control tower manager.

 Eastern Oregon Regional Airport/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has hired Dan Bandel as the new manager of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. Before accepting this position, Bandel was air traffic control tower manager at the airport.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dan to the Pendleton team," Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said. "Dan is an outstanding leader with a proven ability to build and lead high performing teams that drive new and innovative ideas and leadership strategies. Developing new relationships that engage customers and developers through an exceptional user experience requires a unique combination of talents, and we’ve truly found these in Dan.”

