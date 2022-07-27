Pendleton Airport
Rollers compact the asphalt of the primary runway in April 2020 at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton. Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday, July 25, 2022, that the Pendleton airport is receiving almost $5 million in federal grant funds to reconfigure a runway.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is receiving almost $5 million in federal funds to reconfigure a runway.

The $4.96 million is is part of the $17.5 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program for crucial safety improvements to runways in small airports in Oregon, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday, July 25.

