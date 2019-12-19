UMATILLA COUNTY — The world of retail sales has changed drastically with the presence of the internet. In an ever-changing market, local businesses rely on diversity, immediate gratification and customer service to stay competitive.
Angela Thompson of Pendleton Music Company said when it comes to competing with online retailers like Amazon, she had to navigate the new economy to be successful, so she chose to have a multi-pronged business model.
“I accept, for the most part, this is the way it’s going to be so I consider, how am I going to continue to do business given this new reality?” Thompson said.
Amazon, the online giant that retailers face each Christmas season and year-round, has more than $200 billion in annual sales. Thompson, like many local store owners, has found other avenues to compete against the online retailer.
The store sells, rents and repairs instruments of all kinds and offers a storefront experience in Pendleton’s historic downtown district. For local musicians who rent instruments on contract, Thompson said it helps that her customers can trust the instrument has been serviced and is ready to play, building up the store’s reputation.
Contracting with local musicians as well as with Oregon’s correctional institutions has been a boon for Pendleton Music Company, Thompson said. Every week, she said, the store fills orders from commissaries with parcels of instruments.
“The contracts have managed to keep the storefront viable over the years,” she said.
Selling quality products for a reasonable price also helps the company stay viable in the marketplace, Thompson said.
“I like to see stuff that I can rep well, otherwise I won’t survive,” Thompson said.
Not only did the music store open in the age of online shopping, Thompson said the timing was also risky.
“We started the store in 2010 during the recession and were not well poised to be successful, but implementing a couple things helped me be sustainable,” she said.
As the president of the Pendleton Downtown Association, Thompson said the group has worked with the Oregon Main Streets program for 10 years to make their business district as vital as possible. On a recent association board retreat, she said they spent a lot of time discussing economic issues and how businesses can be vital in a community with zero population growth.
“We have to have a mindful approach,” Thompson said.
In Milton-Freewater, Fry’s True Value has two outstanding advantages — it’s the only hardware store in town and, unlike online shopping, customers can get what they need immediately.
“There’s only so much we can do to compete with Amazon; it may be cheaper there, but you still have to wait for it to be delivered,” Linda Fry said. “Here you can get what you want right away. When something breaks you need to fix it now.”
Fry’s is an independently owned store that gets its products from the True Value Warehouse. Fry said True Value suggests retail prices, but while Fry’s can’t sell their products below their cost, the staff does have flexibility. Sometimes Fry’s can compete with Amazon prices, but it’s convenience and customer loyalty that keep the hardware store in business.
“It’s a small town and people want to shop locally,” Fry said.
Brandi Howard of Andee’s Boutique in Hermiston said she doesn’t even try to keep up with Amazon.
“I believe online is another thing; our customers walk in and want service,” Howard said. “I often know the size of the woman getting the gift better than the husband.”
Howard said she and her staff still wrap gifts, something many stores don’t do, and definitely not a service offered by most online retailers.
“We walk the gifts to the car, give hugs and say Merry Christmas,” Howard said.
As a member of the Hermiston Downtown District, Howard said she once knew all of her customers, but the recent growth of the largest Eastern Oregon city is creating new opportunities for local businesses.
“Hermiston, in general, is a very busy place with all the new faces,” Howard said. “We hope they will want to keep coming back in once they see the service.”
Judy Pederson, president of the Hermiston Downtown District and owner of Lucky Endz Gifts, also mentioned perks like gift wrapping and a personal touch that bring people to downtown stores for gift shopping.
“We give you ideas, you can look at it, touch it. We understand the product,” she said.
If people don’t end up liking what they got, she said, it’s also easier to return something in person than to mail it back.
She said online shopping has hurt brick-and-mortar retailers, but she also sees it as a pendulum. Younger generations might be tech-savvy, but they are also big on asking questions, and some are finding they enjoy being able to have a conversation with the store owner about a product.
Debby Kerby, owner of the Pendleton Book Company, has found her niche in this age of Amazon. The 42-year-old business on Pendleton’s Main Street is the only bookstore left in town.
Several long, double-sided shelves run the length of the business, stocked mostly with used paperbacks in multiple genres. Florescent tubes cast light into the aisles and chairs scattered about provide a place to sit and peruse the books.
Amazon can’t offer the caring customer service found here, Kerby said. If people come in with a vague description of the book they want, Kerby or her assistant, Virginia Conrad, will do their best to find it.
“They may only know there is a man on the cover holding a knife,” Conrad said, laughing.
One person asked for a Nez Perce dictionary, which Kerby located somewhere in the United Kingdom. Customers are a mix of locals, tourists and people from other towns who stop regularly on their way to other places.
Kerby doesn’t pretend that Amazon makes life easy, however.
“Anyone who says the electronic age isn’t hurting us is lying,” she said. “It’s hurt us all.”
———
East Oregonian reporters Jade McDowell and Kathy Aney contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.