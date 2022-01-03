UMATILLA COUNTY — If the early parts of the cold weather season were relatively mild, winter came back with a vengeance at the end of 2021 and into the early days of 2022.
Significant snowfall was followed by subzero temperatures and gusts as high as 50 mph that created hazardous conditions in some parts of Umatilla County.
Pendleton on Thursday, Dec. 30, had a low of 10 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service in Pendleton. But on Dec. 31, the low dropped to minus 7, the coldest temperature of the month and 3 degrees shy of the coldest temperature on that date set back in 1978.
Jan. 1 reached a low minus 5 in Pendleton, but that was 7 degrees warmer than the 1979 record of minus 12. Temperatures warmed on Jan. 3, with the low of 7 and a high of 41.
Hermiston on Dec. 31 had a low of 19 and a high of 34, but temperatures in the largest town in Eastern Oregon fell Jan. 1 to a high of 24 and a low of minus 8.
In a Jan. 3, interview, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dwight Johnson, the manager of the office’s search and rescue team, said he was fatigued after responding to calls all night in the Milton-Freewater area.
Originally from Montana, Johnson said the conditions the night of Jan. 2 were amongst the worst he’s seen in his career. Snowplows and heavy equipment from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Umatilla County Public Works aided the county team, but members still occasionally got stuck as rescue crews attempted to reach county residents.
Out of all the calls, Johnson said they only needed to transport one resident: a woman who got stuck in the snow during a grocery run.
Umatilla County Emergency Manager Tom Roberts said that while the county had responded to snow drifts, mostly on the east side of the county, he hadn’t heard reports of major property damage.
“We’re hopeful that Mother Nature will play nice,” he said. “But we know that in past years we know she’s played not-so-nice.”
Regardless of the historical severity of the recent spate of winter weather, the inclement conditions shut down schools and services across the region.
West Umatilla County school districts — Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield and Echo — resisted closure, but all Morrow County schools and most east side districts canceled classes Jan. 3, the first day back from winter break. The closed K-12 schools were joined by Blue Mountain Community College, which canceled in-person classes on all of its campuses, and all state offices in Umatilla County outside of courts.
Even if residents wanted to travel to these closed places, they might have a hard time finding a way to get there.
ODOT closed Interstate 84 east of Pendleton along with Highway 11 between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater at various points of the day. Both Roberts and ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg encouraged residents to stay home, traveling only if necessary.
Strandberg said there were points on the evening of Jan. 2 where ODOT had to call off plows because road visibility meant the plows were moving too slow to effectively remove snow and ice. Even with so many roads closed he discouraged residents from going around road closure barriers, an issue that has happened in the past.
“We just want people to be safe,” he said.
Based on forecasts, the weather won’t get any less busy in the coming days.
Marilyn Lohman, a forecaster with the weather service’s Pendleton office, said more precipitation is anticipated for the region, and it could come in the form of rain and snow or a mix of the two based on the specific location. Lohman said the area should see a break on Jan. 4, but a warm front with moisture is due for Eastern Oregon by midweek.
Where the moisture and cold air will meet exactly still is unknown, but Lohman said drier conditions will return next weekend paired with colder temperatures.
Although heavy precipitation and warmer temperatures created conditions for significant flooding in the county in 2019 and 2020, Roberts said the county only is anticipating minor street flooding at this point, but conditions could change.
