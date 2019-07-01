PENDLETON — Spot inspections in early June at construction jobs sites in Eastern Oregon found a dozen possible violations of contracting regulations.
The Oregon Construction Contractors Board reported the sweep was part of an 11-state action the National Association of State Contractor Licensing Agencies coordinated to target the construction industry. The Oregon agency concentrated its investigators at job sites from Ontario to Boardman and is sending notices of intent to issue civil penalties for violations.
Chris Huntington, CCB administrator, stated the enforcement highlights the board’s efforts to protect consumers and business throughout Oregon.
“All Oregonians deserve protection from unlicensed contractors,” he said, “just as all legitimate contractors deserve to benefit from a level playing field.”
Stan Jessup is the enforcement program manager for the Oregon board. He said five field investigators visited 115 sites June 3-7 and alleged finding an even dozen violations of contractor laws or rules.
“The violation count is low probably due to the distance between sites and the fact that contractors will gravitate to areas with higher volumes of work, such as the bigger towns,” he said.
The team ran 20 checks for state Building Codes Division licenses, visited 30 homes for lead-based paint renovation and found 52 “unattended active job sites.” Jessup provided the following break down of the local inspections:
Ontario
Three advertising violations (All advertising must include the contractor’s license number.)
One for not carrying employees and not having workers’ comp insurance.
One for not listing all Assumed Business Names on the license record.
One for not having a license to conduct lead-based paint renovation.
Baker City
One for not listing all Assumed Business Names on the license record.
La Grande
One for not having a license to conduct lead-based paint renovation.
One for not meeting minimum contract standards.
Boardman
Two for not carrying employees and not having workers’ comp insurance.
One for advertising violations.
Jessup said it was the board’s policy not to publish contractor names until there is a final order. He also stated the board does not track specific sweep outcomes after recording the original allegation.
According to the contractors board, “Nearly everyone who repairs, remodels or builds a home needs a CCB license, meaning they are bonded and insured and can pull required building permits.”
To verify licenses, visit www.oregon.gov/ccb, and license number or name in the orange “Search” feature. You can see if licenses are active, whether the contractor carries the endorsement for residential work and if the name and other information on the license matches the contractor you are considering. You also can call 503-378-4621 for help searching or understanding the results.
Contractors and consumers can report unlicensed contractors and other illegal activity on the CCB’s website or by calling 503-934-2246. Additionally, the contractors board provides mediation services to help iron out disputes that arise between homeowners and licensed contractors. And people who use unlicensed contractors don’t have access to the service.
