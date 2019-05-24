PENDLETON — Four Eastern Oregon cities top a recent list of Oregon’s most affordable places to live, with Hermiston taking the No. 1 spot.
The ranking comes from HomeSnacks, a web-based company in North Carolina that seeks to deliver “bite-sized infotainment about where you live.” The company stated it used median housing costs, median income and overall cost of living from the United States Census Bureau to craft its list of “The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In Oregon For 2019.”
Hermiston was on top with a income of $50,694 and the median home value of $148,200.
Baker City was second with a median income of $42,006 and the median home value of $121,600. Pendleton took third with a median income of $47,851 and median home value of $150,500. And Umatilla came in fourth with a median income of $38,796 and median home value of $114,000.
Most of the remainder of the list were small towns on the west side of Oregon. Dallas was No. 5, Sheridan No. 6, Creswell No. 7, North Bend No. 8 and Scappose No.9.
Keizer finished off the list with a median income of $60,722 and median home value of $214,400. The suburb of Salem also has the largest population of any town on the list at 37,910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.