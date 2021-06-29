HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston has opened its facilities as a cooling station, providing shelter for people looking to escape the heat wave, according to Jennifer Oswald, an administrator at the center.
The air-conditioned event center will have multiple rooms open at 8 a.m. throughout the week for people seeking shelter, Oswald said. The facilities expect to close around 8 p.m. each day but will allow people to stay longer if they still need a place to stay, she added.
A Facebook post on the event center’s website says it has tables and chairs and encourages people to bring board games and cards. Oswald said the event center has a kitchen and refrigerator for people needing to stow food and water. Water is also provided, and WiFi is available.
The event center will have limited space on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a wedding that day, Oswald said.
As of noon on Tuesday, June 29 no one had arrived to take advantage of the cooling station yet.
If anyone doesn't have transportation to or from the cooling center, they can call Hermiston Taxi at 541-567-6055 and the city of Hermiston will pay for the ride.
