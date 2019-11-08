LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will hold its first Board of Trustees meeting for the 2019-20 academic year next week.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the Dixie Lund Board Room on campus.
Former senator David Nelson’s four-year term as board chair is up, so the board will elect their chair and vice chair positions.
The meeting will also include a review of financial reports from the last two quarters, and a vote to approve an operating budget for the new fiscal year.
During the meeting, there will also be a report addressing the accreditation of EOU’s College of Business, an overview of the new Sustainable Rural Systems program and a briefing on fall enrollment numbers.
During an executive session not open to the public, the Associated Academic Professionals union will provide a bargaining update.
The board accepts public written comments within 48 hours of the meeting. Comment sign-up is available at eou.edu/governance/board-meeting-schedule.
