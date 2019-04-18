When Echo first became a “Tree City USA,” none of the school’s students were born. But as it celebrated its 30th anniversary as a Tree City on Thursday, Echo city staff and teachers taught their youngest residents about the history and science of their local trees, with the hopes that those students will carry on the tradition for many years.
In order to be a “tree city,” a city has to meet several requirements, including having a tree ordinance and an official Arbor Day celebration. That Arbor Day celebration was on Thursday, and the city marked it with a tree fair. Students spent the afternoon visiting several different stations to learn about trees and apply their knowledge.
In George Park, the students took paper and crayons and made bark rubbings, looking at the different textures on various species of trees. In “leaf bingo,” they learned how to identify different types of trees based on their foliage. They wrote letters to their future selves in 30 years, to be sealed in time capsules. Students drew posters following the theme “Echo Trees Now and In 30,” to be entered into a poster contest later that day. The winner would be displayed on a sign in George Park.
Several fifth-grade students helped out at each station, passing on their tree knowledge to the younger students.
“I’ve been doing this since I came to this school,” said fifth-grader Sarah Morrison, who was helping out in George Park. “I think my favorite part is going to the library, where Miss Nelson reads us a story about trees.”
The students also got to witness city manager Diane Berry receive an award from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Community Trees organization. Berry received the President’s Award from Oregon Community Trees, an organization that provides grants to help cities put on Arbor Day events, and provides education programs for arborists.
The Oregon Department of Forestry helps administer the Tree City USA program for the state, and commended Berry for 30 years of work on the program.
“Thirty years is a milestone,” said ODF’s Jim Gershbach, who was at the event. “We don’t come out to every tree celebration, but this was worth marking.”
Samantha Wolf of Oregon Community Trees was also on hand, and said she was pleased with the extent to which Echo teaches their students about trees.
“It’s wonderful, and I’m glad they’re getting the kids involved,” she said. “This is going to be the next generation responsible for maintaining it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.