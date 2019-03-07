Diane Berry is retiring as Echo city administrator.
Berry has run day-to-day operations in the city, population 710, for 39 years. During that time Echo has seen the renovation of historic buildings, new businesses, new park amenities and the growth of annual events such as the Red 2 Red cross country mountain bike race.
As city administrator, Berry has led consistent efforts to maintain Echo’s appearance, with public art initiatives, a Tree City USA designation and an abundance of floral displays that led to the city being a three-time winner of the small cities category of the national America in Bloom competition.
The new city administrator will inherit several projects currently in the works, including a major upgrade to the wastewater treatment system the city is under pressure from the Department of Environmental Quality to complete.
Echo operates on a system of a paid city administrator, overseen by an elected mayor and six at-large city councilors.
The city has opened the search for a new administrator and will take applications until March 25. The starting salary listed is $40,000 to $65,000 plus PERS, paid vacation and other benefits. For more information see http://echo-oregon.com/pub/flyer-administrator.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.