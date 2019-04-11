The city of Echo will have a new administrator for the first time in nearly 40 years, starting on May 1. The city hired David Slaght, who will take the reins from longtime city manager Diane Berry when she retires at the end of April.
Slaght is from Culver, and has worked for the Oregon State Parks department.
Echo mayor Eujeana Hampton said they had posted the job for about 30 days, and got nine applicants for the job. They interviewed three in person before extending the offer to Slaght. She said Slaght is already living in Echo, and has been working on a friend's farm. While he has not been a city manager before, Hampton said Slaght's work with parks and forestry jobs has given him some background in budgeting and supervising other people.
