ECHO — Robert Peachey may have lost a leg two years ago, but he didn’t lose his drive for community service.
Three months after moving to Echo he has been drawing attention in the community of about 700 people for his efforts combating weeds around town.
Peachey can stand and walk very short distances, but mostly uses an electric wheelchair to get around. He keeps garden gloves and a pair of pliers with him as he rolls through town in case he spots any weeds. He said he spent several hours the past week with a bucket in hand, pulling up weeds along the trail across from Echo School.
“I don’t like a mess,” he said, pointing to a small green weed poking up through a crack in a sidewalk. “I like things being beautiful. Even seeing that weed there makes me want to pull it because it doesn’t belong.”
Peachey, who is 59, said he got bad frostbite during the harsh winter of 2016 while living in Milton-Freewater. He lost a few toes up front, but complications from a hobo spider bite and diabetes eventually led to getting a prosthetic leg.
He said he spent some time being homeless after that before ending up living in an adult foster home in Echo.
Once there, he began taking his chair down to the H&P Cafe on Main Street to grab a cup of coffee and chat with the locals who frequent the cafe. One day, he said, he noticed a bunch of weeds along a street and pulled them up. Things grew from there into a regular hobby.
“It wasn’t like I said, ‘OK, I’m going to go out and clean everything up.’ Something just happened,” he said.
He even started doing some work cleaning up an overgrown yard for the owners of the H&P Cafe, pushing a lawn mower and edger in front of his wheelchair. He said he refused the payment owner Mike Barzee offered him but did relent to trade the help for free coffees instead.
“I’m what you would call a coffeeholic,” he said.
Butch McClinton, who works at the H&P, said the help was much appreciated.
“We’re always busy here and didn’t have time to get over there and the grass was getting long,” he said.
Amy Johnson of Echo said she was extremely impressed when she started seeing Peachey across from the school every day clearing out weeds from a long section of gravel. She said she wished more people were like him.
“I think everyone should know what he’s doing, because he isn’t asking for anything. He’s just doing it because he cares,” she said.
Peachey said if anyone wanted to help out he wouldn’t say no to a bottle of water on hot afternoons. Other than that, he just likes to be paid in smiles.
“People drive by and wave at me, and it makes me feel good, like maybe I’m appreciated,” he said.
