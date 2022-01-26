ECHO — The Echo School district has denied it discriminated against the former coach of the Echo High School boys basketball team when he didn’t get the job to coach the girls basketball team.
Aaron Noisey in early December filed a lawsuit in Umatilla County Circuit Court alleging the district did not hire him as the girl’s coach because of his gender. He is seeking $203,391 — $2,391 in economic damages and noneconomic damages of at least $200,000.
The district denied Noisey’s allegations in a response Jan. 11.
“Except as specifically admitted herein, defendant denies each and every other allegation, matter and thing set forth in plaintiff’s complaint, and the whole thereof,” according to the court filing.
The district admitted it interviewed candidates in 2020 for the position of head coach of the girls’ basketball team and Noisey did not get the job.
Noisey in his lawsuit claimed the district wanted a female coach for the girl’s team. The district in its response reported it received a complaint from Noisey regarding the hiring process, conducted an investigation and found no gender discrimination in that process.
Following the 2020-21 school year, Noisey resigned and took a job as the head coach of the boys basketball team for the Nixyaawii Community High School.
State court records show the case next has a conference call Feb. 10 for the attorneys.
