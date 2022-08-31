ECHO — The city of Echo is requesting $1.5 million in state and federal funds for restoration work and protection of the southern part of the town and northern part of the shoreline caused by the high waters in the Umatilla River last June.

“If we don’t get protection by the end of this year, and if we get a normal high water event, next spring we can have significantly more damage,” warned Echo City Administrator David Slaght. “And we won’t have a way to stop it.”

